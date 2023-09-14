Friend mourns loss of 2 women after deadly south Columbus shooting

Tavia Copley and Taya Mollette were both killed in a shooting outside of a south Columbus bar.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The friends and families of two 24-year-old mothers are mourning after they were shot and killed early Thursday morning outside of a south Columbus bar.

Officers were called to Double D's Pub on South High Street around 11:40 p.m.

Detectives said Tavia Copley was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Taya Mollette was taken to a hospital and died less than an hour later.

Ashley Mounts, a friend of the women, said the community is in shock after hearing the news of their deaths.

“People are so young, just getting ahold of guns so easily, and the way that people just got access to it is not good. It's not good," Mounts said. “They told me she passed away and I just couldn't believe it.”

Mounts said she grew up with the women and was especially close to Copley, who leaves behind a little boy.

"It's just hard to believe that somebody so young has to live without his mom and remember that this happened so early to him. It's just emotional and it makes me scared to know that my children as well have to grow up around here and go through that,” Mounts said.

Mounts said as a mother, her friend's death pains her even deeper.

“It makes you want to hold them close, love them a little bit harder today and just protect them from all the things that are going around,” Mounts said.

Police said a third shooting victim was taken to the hospital and they are expected to survive.

Police did not provide information on a possible suspect connected to the incident.