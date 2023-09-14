Police: 1 in critical condition after North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured after a shooting in northeast Columbus Thursday evening, police said.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called on a report of a shooting near East Weber Road and Cleveland Avenue in North Linden around 6:45 p.m.
Police said one person is in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we learn more.
