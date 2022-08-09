Some Sharon Township residents on edge after racist flyers spread across community

The flyers contain racist imagery and promotion of the Ku Klux Klan.

Some neighbors in Sharon Township are on edge after racist flyers were found in driveways.

Those 10TV spoke with said hatred has no place in their town.

"It's a sad thing man, you know people out here with hatred,” said one neighbor who found a flyer on his driveway.

"I was angry at first,” he said. “They're sick people out there. People with hatred in their heart, you know, it just doesn’t make sense.”

Matt Fink lives in the neighborhood where the flyers were left. He said hatred will not be accepted in the community.

Fink told 10TV his family is multiracial and while he plans to talk with his kids about what's happening where they live, he said he shouldn't have to.

"You don't want to give this tiny little group power that they don't deserve and probably don't have, it stinks that in this day and age you have to have this conversation with your kids,” Fink said.

Once word spread about the flyers, people came together to offer support. Some even turned to the police.

10TV reached out to the Sharon Township Police Department. The department said they've counted several driveways with the flyers throughout the township. Officers have stepped up patrol as a result of this.

"Nobody around here desires that, nobody here is looking for that, you're not welcomed here,” Fink said.

Police said they're working to get security camera footage from homes. They say no homes were damaged in relation to the flyers.