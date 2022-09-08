Bexley couple sentenced for sexual exploitation of minors, child pornography

A husband and wife in central Ohio were sentenced to prison for crimes involving minors after being arrested January 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A husband and wife in Bexley have been sentenced to prison for crimes involving minors that span from 2016 to 2021.

Stephen Wilson, 39, and Jessica Wilson, 38, were sentenced in a federal court Monday evening for crimes that relate to the sexual abuse of minors. The pair were both arrested locally in January 2021 and were indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2021.

Stephen was sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexual exploitation of minors and Jessica was sentenced to 20 years for distributing and receiving child pornography.

At least three minors between the ages of seven and 16 were abused by Stephen, according to a release from United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker’s Office. He had several video cameras around his home to document the abuse and created videos and still images that he distributed to his wife.

One video captured Stephen sexually abusing a minor after drugging them with alcohol and ecstasy, and another depicted Stephen revealing himself to a minor. He also possessed 25 images in which he photoshopped images of his genitalia onto images of children.

Jessica was aware of the incidents and may have been present for several sexual assaults. The two have text messages where they exchanged explicit images and videos.