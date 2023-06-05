Police: Woman fatally shot in southeast Columbus; arrest warrant issued for suspect

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to an apartment complex on Brooke Colony Drive around 12:45 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman died after being shot in southeast Columbus Monday afternoon.

Medics with the Columbus Division of Fire found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Mount Carmel East where she was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m.

Witnesses said they heard the suspect, 28-year-old Miles Gibson, and the woman arguing when a gunshot was heard. The woman went into the complex looking for help and was found by witnesses, according to police.

Detectives filed an arrest warrant for Gibson and he has been charged with murder, according to police.

The victim's name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

