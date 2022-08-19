21-year-old charged in deadly north Columbus shooting

Police are looking for Paul Harris III who is charged with the murder of Trey Glover, 32, in a shooting that happened last May.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man is being charged with murder in a shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead May 29 in north Columbus, according to police.

Police are on the lookout for Paul Harris III, 21, who is a suspect in the homicide that took place on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue near North Washington Avenue. An arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest.

When officers with the Columbus Division of Police responded to the scene, a 21-year-old man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers also found 32-year-old Trey Glover a few houses away dead. Glover’s death was the 51st homicide in Columbus this year.

Police did not provide additional information on the suspect.