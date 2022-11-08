Police arrest man accused of killing woman in northeast Columbus shooting

Joseph Mendoza was arrested Thursday for the murder of Mirracclle Morris.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of killing a woman in northeast Columbus last week has been taken into custody.

The Columbus Division of Police announces 37-year-old Joseph Mendoza was arrested Thursday for the murder of 25-year-old Mirracclle Morris.

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Parkville Court just after 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 10.

When officers arrived, they found Morris lying on the floor unresponsive. Court records state she had a single gunshot wound to the head.

Medics at the scene pronounced her dead at 8:40 p.m. Her death is the 85th homicide of 2022 in Columbus.

During the investigation, police identified Mendoza as a suspect and a murder warrant was filed. Mendoza was arrested without incident on Thursday.

According to court records, Mendoza was reportedly the caller who found Morris.

Investigators determined Mendoza attempted to mislead the investigation away from himself and he destroyed evidence.