92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods.
Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from city streets.
In the most recent operation, officers made 92 arrests in the crime blitz that took place between 6 a.m. Aug. 17 and 3 a.m. Aug. 18.
Among those who participated in the joint effort were Columbus police, SWAT and Major Crimes detectives.
The previous Operation Unity took place May 26 when police scouted the city’s north side and recovered three stolen vehicles and 13 illegal weapons.
Other operations in the past year focused on the Franklinton, Linden and Hilltop neighborhoods of Columbus and other cities in Franklin County.
The full results of the operation are below:
- 30 Felony Arrests
- 92 Total Arrests
- 58 Vehicles Impounded
- 13 Junk or Abandoned Vehicles
- 8 Illegal Guns Recovered
- 3 Search Warrants Served
- 79 Arrest Warrants Served
- 69 Liquor Citations Issued
- 51.5 Grams of Cocaine Seized
- 29.9 Grams of Fentanyl Seized
- 12 Grams of Methamphetamine Seized
- $200,750 Approximate Street Value of Suspected Drugs Recovered
- 269 Traffic Stops
- 346 Citations Issued, 59 Driving without a License, 4 OVI Arrests
