27-year-old charged, 32-year-old dead after shooting at mobile home park in Fairfield County

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office released the names of the victim and the suspect involved in the shooting.

LANCASTER, Ohio — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a 27-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man at a mobile home park near Lancaster Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the reported shooting at Colonial Estates Mobile Home Park in the 2400 block of Columbus Lancaster Road NW just after 2 a.m.

Arriving deputies found the man, later identified as Justin Pierce, outside a home with a single gunshot wound. Greenfield Township medics pronounced Pierce dead at the scene after life-saving measures were not successful.

Deputies arrested Cody Blaine and charged him with one count of aggravated murder. He is being held in the Fairfield County Jail.

Deputies at the scene said a gun was recovered.