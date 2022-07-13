Police: 1 dead, officer in critical condition after Warren County shooting

An officer was shot in the head and a suspect was shot and killed after police responded to a domestic violence call in Warren County.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — An officer is in critical condition and a person is dead after a shooting in southwestern Ohio Tuesday night, WCPO in Cincinnati reports.

The Clearcreek Township Police Department responded to a domestic incident in the 5900 block of state Route 48 in Warren County, just about 25 minutes south of Dayton. Police received multiple calls that an individual was "ramming his wife's car with an ATV," according to WCPO.

Police Chief John Terrill said that the officer hospitalized was shot in the head. He added that the suspect was subsequently shot and killed.

The officer, a 14-year veteran of the department, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment. Terrill described the officer's condition as stable but critical.

According to WCPO, the officer who fatally shot the suspect was a female sergeant.

Police did not release the names of the suspect or the officers involved in the shooting.