Police identify 27-year-old man found dead inside car at Hamilton STEM Academy

Police said that it was apparent that the man was fatally shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a 27-year-old man’s body was found inside a car in the Linden area Sunday afternoon.

Police received a call just before 1:30 p.m. about a possible shooting with a man being parked behind a building in the 200 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Officers discovered the body in the parking lot at Hamilton STEM Academy.

The man, later identified as Keeyon Capers, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:35 p.m. Police added that it was apparent that Capers was fatally shot.

Police did not provide information on a possible suspect. Capers' death marked the 39th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2022.

10TV Spoke with Timothy Helms, who lives next to the school. He said he noticed the car sitting behind the school since Friday.

"Wow...it's shocking," said Helms. "I just don't know what to think... we just need prayer," he said.

Community activist and founder of Linden Community & Columbus Ohio Stop the Violence Derrick Russell said this is why more needs to be done by leaders in communities.

"If we all work together collectively and put any differences to the side," he said. "We need to try to get everybody door to door to come out and be a part of it."

Last week, Russell's organization's annual End the Violence marches started for the summer. He said to make sure more gets done, there will be more walks during the weeks.