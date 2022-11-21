18-year-old suspect arrested in teen girl's shooting death at Franklin Park

"I am heartbroken at the violent death of a 15-year-old in our city, and I grieve with her family. The epidemic of guns is costing us the next generation of residents and leaders because arguments escalate so quickly to gunfire. I am beyond frustrated that the state and federal government will do nothing to keep firearms out of the hands of those who have no business with them. We will continue to fight crime locally by putting more officers on the street, investing in cameras and other technology and offering a variety of programs to engage our young people."