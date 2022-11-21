18-year-old suspect arrested in teen girl's shooting death at Franklin Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at Franklin Park last month.
Roshawn S. Adkins Jr., 18, was arrested on Monday, according to jail records with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Adkins was charged with one count of murder for the death of 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks.
The shooting happened Oct. 10 at Franklin Park where a dispatcher said several teens were fighting when shots were fired.
According to court documents, a witness identified Adkins as the person who fired a gun into the crowd.
Kendricks was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where she later died.
The teenager was a student at East High School and a member of the cheer squad.
Adkins is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther issued a statement to 10TV following the shooting:
"I am heartbroken at the violent death of a 15-year-old in our city, and I grieve with her family. The epidemic of guns is costing us the next generation of residents and leaders because arguments escalate so quickly to gunfire. I am beyond frustrated that the state and federal government will do nothing to keep firearms out of the hands of those who have no business with them. We will continue to fight crime locally by putting more officers on the street, investing in cameras and other technology and offering a variety of programs to engage our young people."