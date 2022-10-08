Police: 10-year-old hurt in south Columbus shooting

Officials say a neighbor's home was also hit by gunfire, but no one inside that home was shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that happened Saturday morning in south Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bruck Street.

Officers went to the area on a report that a child had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the boy shot.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, and he was described as stable. He is expected to recover.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

This incident is the 1,032nd felonious assault so this year in Columbus.