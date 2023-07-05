Records: Pickerington man gave 15-year-old a gun to have during Red, White & BOOM!

Ryan Chambers was arrested and charged with improperly furnishing a firearm to a minor.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Pickerington man is accused of giving a 15-year-old boy a gun to have on his person during Red, White & BOOM!

At 8 p.m., Columbus Division of Police officers were notified of someone at Berliner Park threatening another person with a firearm.

Officers found the 15-year-old boy and 21-year-old Ryan Chambers standing next to a pickup truck. Police patted the teen down and felt a “non-anatomical bulge” in the juvenile’s front pocket, according to court records.

Officers recovered a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield pistol from the teen.

Chambers told police that the firearm belonged to him. He was arrested and charged with improperly furnishing a firearm to a minor.