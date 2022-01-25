OSHP seizes $155,000 worth of cocaine in Madison County

Juan Carlos Leon Rivera, was taken to Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of drugs and hidden compartment, both of which are felonies.

MADISON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized nearly 12 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop last week in Madison County.

OSHP said troopers pulled over a 2003 Nissan Frontier with an Illinois license plate for a lane violation on Interstate 70 on Jan. 21.

Troopers noticed suspicious behavior and a patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle.

Eleven pounds of cocaine were found in an aftermarket hidden compartment in the back wall during a probable cause search, according to a release.

The suspect, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Leon Rivera, was taken to Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of drugs and hidden compartment, both of which are felonies.