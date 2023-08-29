Police: 2 teens charged in shooting of Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso

Sammy Sasso was shot during a carjacking on North High Street near the University District.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to the shooting of Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso nearly three weeks ago, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Sasso was shot during a carjacking on the evening of Aug. 18. on North High Street near the University District.

Sasso was found in an alley near campus and taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition.

According to an incident report from Columbus police, witnesses say the incident started as a carjacking. Sasso stopped and got out of his car along North High Street. That's when two suspects came up to Sasso, pulled out a handgun and demanded his car before shooting him.

The suspects drove away from the scene.

Columbus police confirmed to 10TV's Lacey Crisp that two juveniles, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested this week.

The 15-year-old suspect is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count each of felonious assault, theft and weapon under disability. The 16-year-old suspect is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count each of felonious assault and theft.

The juveniles are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

In the days following the shooting, Sasso tweeted out his appreciation for everyone's support and that he was steadily improving.

According to a GoFundMe account that was set up for Sasso, family members said the wrestler was shot in the abdomen.

He went through surgery to have the bullet removed near his spine. Because of the bullet’s trajectory, he suffered severe nerve damage to his spine.

Sasso spent three days in the ICU and was transferred to an acute care unit to receive additional care for his injuries.