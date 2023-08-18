Ohio State wrestler recovering after being shot in reported carjacking near campus

A call came in around 8:23 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of North High Street in the University District.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials from The Ohio State University issued a statement Saturday confirming the identity of the person shot in the University District Friday evening.



In the statement from Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan, the individual was identified as student-athlete Sammy Sasso.



According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in at 8:23 p.m. Friday on reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of North High Street.



Police said Sasso was found in an alley and taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition.



Sasso's injuries are not life-threatening and he is expected to recover.

“Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC, thankful Sasso’s injuries are not life-threatening, and are supporting Sasso and his family,” Ryan said in the statement

Sasso is from Nazareth, Pennsylvania and was a fifth-year senior this past season. He is a two-time Big Ten champion and two-time NCAA runner-up.

The circumstances of what led up to the shooting remain unclear and police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

The Ohio State University Police Department is assisting Columbus police with the ongoing investigation, according to the statement.

