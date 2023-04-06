Ohio man sentenced to life in prison for raping multiple children

Stewart Stacy, 55, was found to be a sexually violent predator and will not have the opportunity for parole, Yost said.

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A northeastern Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for raping multiple children, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Stewart Stacy, 55, was found to be a sexually violent predator and will not have the opportunity for parole, Yost said.

A jury found Stacy, of Ashtabula County, guilty on two counts of child rape with force, each with a first-degree felony. Yost said both victims were under 10 years old when the crime was committed. Stacy was also found guilty on four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony.

“The forceful violation of children is unthinkable, heinous evil that deserves the harshest punishment possible,” Yost said. “I’m grateful for the jury’s discernment and for Senior Assistant Attorney General Kara Keating, who secured this life sentence. This defendant will rape no children in prison. Punishment is important, but keeping this man away from children and the rest of society is even more important.”

Two co-defendants were previously sentenced to prison in the case.