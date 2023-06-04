Police identify teen girl found dead in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the 15-year-old girl who was found dead in west Columbus Monday evening. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said officers received a call about a female victim who was found outside in the 4700 block of Sullivant Avenue and did not appear to be breathing around 5:25 p.m.
Officers found the teen who was unresponsive and suffering from an unknown injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified her as 15-year-old Maria Fernanda Guerra-Sandoval.
Police said the circumstances surrounding her death remain unknown. Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating video and evidence that will assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.