Police identify teen girl found dead in west Columbus

The teen was found unresponsive in the 4700 block of Sullivant Avenue around 5:25 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the 15-year-old girl who was found dead in west Columbus Monday evening. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said officers received a call about a female victim who was found outside in the 4700 block of Sullivant Avenue and did not appear to be breathing around 5:25 p.m.

Officers found the teen who was unresponsive and suffering from an unknown injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified her as 15-year-old Maria Fernanda Guerra-Sandoval.

Police said the circumstances surrounding her death remain unknown. Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating video and evidence that will assist in the investigation.