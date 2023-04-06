Two charged following overdose death at their Athens County residence

Daniel James Martin and Tonia M. Martin were both arrested for trafficking in drugs and other charges.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have been charged following an overdose death at their residence in Athens County last year.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office announced 50-year-old Daniel James Martin was charged with trafficking in drugs and having weapons under disability and 44-year-old Tonia M. Martin was arrested for trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

On Wednesday, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant related to a drug trafficking investigation at the pair’s home in Millfield.

The investigation was prompted by an overdose death that happened in October 2022 at the residence.

Daniel was arrested at the scene while Tonia was taken into custody at her place of employment by deputies.

During the search, detectives located firearms, cash and numerous items associated with drug use and trafficking.

The sheriff’s office said requests for other charges will be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review.

