Homicide investigation underway after woman's death in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the death of a woman in the North Linden area as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue Tuesday night around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found 33-year-old Heather Chapman suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced her dead at 9:22 p.m.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to begin an investigation due to suspicious circumstances, according to police.

In an update Thursday, police said Chapman’s death would be investigated as a homicide. Chapman’s death is the 16th homicide in Columbus this year.