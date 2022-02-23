20-year-old arrested for following woman, assaulting her at Grove City Walmart

Davion Jones was arrested at his home this week and is charged with kidnapping.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A 20-year-old man accused of following a woman to her vehicle and assaulting her at a Walmart was arrested, according to Grove City Division of Police.

Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 1693 Stringtown Road on Feb. 17.

According to a police report, the victim told police she had been shopping at the store and had loaded items she purchased into her vehicle.

When she got into the driver's seat, a man, who police identified as Jones, got into her vehicle on the passenger side and asked “Hi, how are you?”

After trying to get out of the vehicle, she said Jones grabbed her by the arm and hair, pulling her back into the vehicle. The victim said Jones told her he had a gun multiple times but never showed it.

She told police she was able to pull away but slipped as she was getting out of the car. Jones then grabbed her ponytail, causing the victim to hit her head on the outside of the vehicle.

The report states a bystander in a truck pulled up and asked if everything was OK.

Jones told the bystander the victim was his girlfriend, and everything was fine. The victim said she mouthed to the bystander she was not OK and needed help.

Jones told the victim he was sorry and for her not to tell anyone, according to the report.

He then exited the vehicle and walked through the parking lot. Police said the woman sustained minor injuries.

Columbus police found Jones’s vehicle unoccupied on Monday.