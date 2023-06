The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened at the store located at 1745 Morse Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting at a Kroger parking lot in north Columbus Thursday night.

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened at the store located at 1745 Morse Road.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

No information about a suspect was available.