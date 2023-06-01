Authorities arrest Columbus man charged with murder in Texas

Officers were alerted to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue on Nov. 22, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals in the South District of Texas arrested a Columbus man wanted in a fatal South Linden shooting from last year.

Officers were alerted to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue on Nov. 22, 2022.

People in the area told officers that they had almost been shot in the back yard and the residence was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to records from Franklin County Municipal Court.

Police wrote in the affidavit that several people, including two children, were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Officers searched the area and found the victim, 31-year-old Anthony Elmore, in a yard suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found a handgun in his palm.

Court records state that homicide investigators found that Elmore, Evan Jones and Jermaine Johnson were firing gunshots in the area of Cleveland Avenue. Elmore was struck by one of the bullets.

An investigation revealed Jones was in Houston, Texas and authorities were able to arrest him after a pursuit and foot chase.

Johnson was arrested in March. Both men are charged with murder.

