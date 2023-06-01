x
1 shot, killed in Central Hilltop neighborhood

Police said dispatch received a call about a reported shooting around 8:17 p.m. in the area of Belvidere and Fairmont avenues.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot and killed in the Central Hilltop neighborhood on Thursday.

The Columbus Division of Police said dispatch received a call about a reported shooting around 8:17 p.m. in the area of Belvidere and Fairmont avenues. 

The victim was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m., according to police.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV as we work to gather more details.

