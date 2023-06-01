1 shot, killed in Central Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot and killed in the Central Hilltop neighborhood on Thursday.
The Columbus Division of Police said dispatch received a call about a reported shooting around 8:17 p.m. in the area of Belvidere and Fairmont avenues.
The victim was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m., according to police.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV as we work to gather more details.
