1 shot, killed in Central Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot and killed in the Central Hilltop neighborhood on Thursday.

The Columbus Division of Police said dispatch received a call about a reported shooting around 8:17 p.m. in the area of Belvidere and Fairmont avenues.

The victim was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m., according to police.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV as we work to gather more details.