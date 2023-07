The shooting victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a reported shooting on the city’s north side early Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the area of Summit and East Tompkins streets around 2 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting.

The shooting victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Additional details surrounding the shooting were not available.