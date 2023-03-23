University District murder suspect arrested by federal agents

Michael Dickerson is charged with the murder and aggravated robbery of Joshua Jones last June.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man wanted in a fatal shooting where the victim was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle in the University District last year was arrested by federal agents on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, agents along with the Columbus Division of Police SWAT and K-9 Units arrested 22-year-old Michael Dickerson.

Dickerson had an outstanding warrant for the shooting death of 23-year-old Joshua Jones.

On June 28, 2022, officers with Columbus police were called to the area of East 7th Avenue and Indianola Avenue where they found Jones suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he passed away just before 6 a.m. the following day.

Police said it was later determined that Jones was in the vehicle when he was confronted by two people and multiple shots were fired. Jones attempted to leave the scene but crashed the vehicle into the side of a residence.

On March 6, Dickerson was indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.

The U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) adopted Dickerson’s warrant and received information he was still in the Columbus area.

He was located and taken into custody in the 400 block of South Ashburton Road. Dickerson is currently in the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.