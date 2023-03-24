Popular Linden food truck stolen, found at impound lot dismantled

On Thursday, he went to a Columbus impound lot to retrieve that truck, after it was stolen, recovered and dismantled.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For two decades, Ena’s Caribbean Kitchen in Linden has been serving island-style food.

In 2015, the general manager Marlon Hayles, extended the business with a food truck.

On Thursday, he went to a Columbus impound lot to retrieve that truck, after it was stolen, recovered, and dismantled.

"Aw man it's devastating,” he said. Hayles said the goal was to finally reopen the truck this summer.

That was until this past Sunday. He said shortly after 1 a.m., his surveillance cameras outside of the restaurant captured a man stealing the truck.

"It's just the frustration of having to do the work to get it back to where it was,” said Hayles.

He said they completely ransacked the inside of the truck, stripping away the flat top, sink and hood system.

“They're building a food truck because they took my water tank…I just noticed that,” Hayles said.

Hayles said the truck will be down for the next two months, but he won’t let this deter them. He said they plan to get things back up and running for this summer.