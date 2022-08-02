Columbus man sentenced to at least 86 years for 2 murders

The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said a jury convicted Rashad Short, 30, of shooting and killing Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to 86 years to life in prison for two separate fatal shootings in 2020.

In April 2020, Short shot Gray while he was sitting inside a rental moving truck at the corner of Audubon Road and East Tulane Road.

Gray passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Video from a nearby residence showed Short unload a barrage of gunfire directly at Gray, according to the prosecutor's office.

A month later, Short shot McCormick at an apartment on Pontiac Street. he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person at the apartment was shot multiple times but survived. That victim told police that Short was the person responsible.

A SWAT team took Short into custody in November 2020. Officers found a fully loaded Glock Model 30 .45-caliber handgun and nearly 25 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.

After a nine-day trial, the jury found Short guilty on nine counts including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, attempted murder and felonious assault.

Short was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years for each murder charge, with an additional six years for a gun specification. He was sentenced to seven to 10.5 years with an additional three years for the gun specification for the attempted murder conviction and six to nine years for the aggravated burglary.