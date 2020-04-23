Man found guilty in two separate Columbus murders

Rashad Short was convicted on nine counts stemming from the shooting deaths of Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury found a man guilty in two separate murders that happened in Columbus back in 2020.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, 30-year-old Rashad Short was convicted on nine counts stemming from the shooting deaths of Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick.

On April 23, 2020, Short shot Gray while he was sitting inside a rental moving truck at the corner of Audubon Road and East Tulane Road.

Gray passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The prosecutor’s office said video from a nearby residence showed Short unload a barrage of gunfire directly at Gray.

Just over a month later on May 28, 2020, Short shot McCormick at an apartment on Pontiac Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person at the apartment was shot multiple times but survived. That victim told police that Short was the person responsible.

Short was taken into custody by a SWAT team on Nov. 4, 2020. Officers found a fully loaded Glock Model 30 .45-caliber handgun and nearly 25 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.

After a nine-day trial, the jury found Short guilty on nine counts including aggravated murder, murder aggravated burglary, attempted murder and felonious assault.

The prosecutor’s office said Short faces additional time for the use of a firearm in the previously mentioned offenses.

Before the jury’s verdict announcement, Short pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with a one-year firearm specification.