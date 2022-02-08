Police identify 2 men killed in shooting at south Columbus bar

The shooting happened at the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road around 9:40 p.m. Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men are dead and three others were injured after police said an altercation Monday night at a south Columbus bar turned into an exchange of gunfire.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road around 9:40 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found 50-year-old Glen Clark suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 9:45 p.m.

Four other men suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to Grant Medical Center. One of those men, 34-year-old Nicholas Dowler, was pronounced dead at 10:32 p.m.

These are the 81st and 82nd homicides in Columbus this year.

According to police, the ages of the other victims are 38, 53 and 65. There has been no update on their conditions.