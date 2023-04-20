Man indicted on murder charges in connection to deadly Hilltop shooting

The incident happened on April 10 in the 200 block of South Eureka Avenue, just north of Sullivant Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in connection to a shooting last week in Hilltop that left one dead and another injured.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted 57-year-old Alfred Davis Jr. on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability.

The incident happened on April 10 in the 200 block of South Eureka Avenue, just north of Sullivant Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located two victims, 22-year-old Joshua Farmer unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound and a 47-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The woman was taken to a local hospital where police say she is expected to recover from her injuries.

Davis was taken into custody at the scene.