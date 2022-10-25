Man arrested, charged with murder for shooting near east Columbus bar

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Charles Williams Jr. shot Jeffrey Chandler and has been charged with murder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a man near an east Columbus bar last week.

Police were called to the Platform Lounge Saturday night for a reported shooting.

Officers found 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead about 20 minutes after the shooting.

Police said Chandler was at the bar when he got into an argument with several other men. The men then moved outside.

Customers inside the bar reported hearing gunshots outside.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Charles Williams Jr. shot Chandler and has been charged with murder.

Williams is being held in the Franklin County jail.