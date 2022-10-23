Man dead after shooting near east Columbus bar

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night on the city's east side, according to Columbus police.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Country Club Road at approximately 11:50 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Jeffery Chandler wounded. He was pronounced dead Sunday at 12:10 a.m.

According to police, Chandler was at the Platform Lounge bar when he got into an argument with several other men. The men then moved outside.

Shortly after leaving the bar, customers inside reported hearing gunshots.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

This is the 117th homicide of 2022 in Columbus.