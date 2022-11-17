Man arrested, charged with murder for 2021 shooting near downtown Columbus

Franklin County Municipal Court records say investigators identified 20-year-old Isaiah Hall as the suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect was arrested and charged on Tuesday for the shooting death of a 43-year-old man near downtown Columbus last year.

On Sept. 16, 2021, officers were called to the 600 block of Gilbert Street for a reported shooting.

Officers found 43-year-old Steven Simpson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead minutes later.

Detectives conducted an interview with Hall who admitted to shooting Simpson, court records say.