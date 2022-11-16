Sheriff: Reported shooting at Franklin Heights High School deemed false

The district says families will see an increased presence of law enforcement at the school out of an abundance of caution.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A false report of a shooting at Franklin Heights High School led to a heavy law enforcement response Wednesday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The spokesperson with South-Western City Schools told 10TV that someone called in a threat to the Columbus Division of Police regarding Franklin Heights High School.

The caller told the dispatcher that there was an active shooter inside the school that had shot students, according to a police report provided to 10TV. Police reached out to the school district regarding the threat around 9 a.m.

Officers and deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the high school to investigate the threat. The building went into a brief "Stay Put" protocol, according to the district spokesperson.

After sweeping the building, authorities found no credible threat at the high school and staff and students were safe.

The district says families will see an increased presence of law enforcement at the school out of an abundance of caution.

Franklin Heights High School Principal Tim Donahue sent a letter to families within 30 minutes of the hoax call.

Letter sent to Franklin Heights High School families

Good morning FHHS Families:

At approximately 9 a.m. this morning district officials were notified by the Columbus Police Department that there was a phone in threat to their 9-1-1 dispatch regarding Franklin Heights High School. Treating all threats to student and staff safety seriously, the building went into a brief ‘Stay Put’ protocol while law enforcement was on scene to investigate.

All students and staff are safe.

Under a ‘Stay Put’ protocol, students stay where they are, large group movements are restricted, and access to the building is inherently tightened while law enforcement investigates further.

After a thorough sweep of the building, the district can confirm that there is no threat to the school and the 9-1-1 dispatch phone-in call was both unfounded and a hoax. Out of an abundance of caution, families can expect an increased law enforcement today in and around campus. FHHS has released from its ‘Stay Put’ protocol and has resumed its regularly scheduled day of learning.

Sincerely,

Tim Donahue