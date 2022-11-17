Suspect dead, deputy in serious condition after exchange of gunfire outside of Ross County Sheriff's Office

Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot during an exchange of gunfire with the suspect outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect was killed and a deputy was seriously hurt after an exchange of gunfire outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

At approximately 5 p.m., Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot during an exchange of gunfire with the suspect outside the sheriff’s office. The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell.

Kocheran was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus in serious condition.

Mitchell was taken to a hospital in the Chillicothe area and died from his injuries.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting and the motive behind it.

"Every officer puts on the uniform in the morning knowing that today could be the day they face a deadly attack - and they go to work anyway," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. "Sgt. Kocheran demonstrated that daily dose of courage. I ask for prayers for his recovery and for his family, who face a trauma I would wish for no one."

Ross County Sheriff George Lavender requested that the Ohio BCI investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as we learn more.