Police searching for man accused of robbing central Ohio pharmacies, spraying employees with mace

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several law enforcement agencies in central Ohio are looking for a man accused of committing armed robberies at pharmacy stores.

The string of robberies started on Aug. 22, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Since then, there have been eight reported incidents.

Authorities said the robberies have occurred at pharmacies in Columbus, Grove City, Upper Arlington and Westerville.

According to police, the man walks into the store armed with a handgun and demands cash. The suspect then sprays chemical mace at the employees.

The man is described to be short and heavyset. He often wears a bald cap or hooded sweatshirt. Police said he also wears a COVID-19 style mask.

Columbus police describe the man as a "dangerous, serial robbery suspect."