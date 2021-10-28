Columbus man accused of punching pregnant girlfriend in the face, stealing car with 2 kids inside

Zaiquire Page, 24, is charged with one count each of theft and felonious assault and two counts of kidnapping.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend and stealing a car with two children inside at a gas station is now facing charges, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Zaiquire Page, 24, is charged with one count each of theft and felonious assault and two counts of kidnapping. He is also facing charges for domestic violence and assault.

According to court records, Page was arguing with his girlfriend, who is 12 weeks pregnant, at Burger King on Harrisburg Pike.

Court documents state that Page jumped on the hood of the car. The woman then drove the car down the road to the Speedway gas station in the 700 block of Brown Road, just south of Interstate 70 while the man was on the hood.

Court records say when they got to the gas station, Page then allegedly tackled his girlfriend to the ground and punched and kicked her in the head and face.

Page took the vehicle with the children, ages 1 and 3, inside.

Witnesses told investigators the man broke the window of the car while it was still running before taking off in the vehicle with the kids inside. Witnesses also say Page told his girlfriend "I'm going to flip this car with your kids in it" before leaving the area.

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies and Franklin Township police later responded to the scene.

Court documents state deputies made contact with Page on the phone. The man told deputies "If you get behind me, I will flee and crash the car."

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued but was canceled shortly after because the children were already safe with a family member, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Page later turned himself in, the sheriff's office said.