Police: Suspect fired shots at officers in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a suspect who reportedly fired shots at officers in the Franklinton neighborhood Friday morning.

A spokesperson with the police department said officers were in the area of Canonby Place around 2:10 a.m. on patrol duty and reported hearing shots being fired close by.

The officers searched the area for the gunman but did not find anyone.

The spokesperson said police obtained video footage that showed the suspect who fired the gun was shooting at the officers.

Police said no officers were injured in the shooting.

Detectives have not provided further information on the suspect and what led to the shooting.

Police said one person was detained in connection to the incident.