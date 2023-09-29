Man accused of raping children at former Hilliard church pleads not guilty

Joshua Pearson was issued a surety bond set at $100,000

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLIARD, Ohio — A man accused of raping underaged girls at a former Hilliard church appeared before a judge in Franklin County on Friday. He pleaded not guilty to seven charges, four of which are rape.

According to Hilliard police, while Pearson was a youth leader at Open Gate Church of God on Avery Road, he allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old and 10-year-old girl. Police said those incidents happened in 2012 and 2014. Pearson is also accused of assaulting a 13-year-old in 2021. Hilliard police said when the first victim came forward in April 2021, they felt there could be more.

“A lot of times when it involves kids, we have incidents like this that the suspect aligns themselves to be in positions around other kids,” said Sargent Marcus Blevins, Criminal Investigation Unit Hilliard police.

Samuel Shmansky, the defense attorney for Pearson said he found it odd that the victim came forward in 2021, but Pearson was not indicted until this week.

“Supposedly these allegations came to light in 2021 and nobody did anything about it. I think that speaks volumes to law enforcement’s view of the credibility of the witness and allegations,” said Shmansky.

Sargent Blevins said there could be more victims. He said this case is the perfect example that it is never too late to come forward.

“We want them to feel comfortable. We want them to feel we hear them, we are here to hear them and we believe what they are saying,” said Blevins.

Sargent Blevins said if you see something, say something. He believes some of the victims may have come forward later in life, saying it may have to do with their age. He hopes justice is served in this case.

“These people are no longer victims, they are survivors,” said Blevins.