Student accused of bringing loaded firearm into Columbus charter school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old is charged for allegedly bringing a loaded firearm into Mason Run High School Tuesday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said a security officer told officers that a student carried a gun and marijuana into the school in his backpack.

Arriving officers detained the student inside the school. Officers inspected the bag and found the firearm and a significant amount of suspected marijuana.



Police arrested and charged the student for carrying concealed weapons.

Additional charges of conveying deadly weapons in a school zone and possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone will be requested from the Franklin County Grand Jury, according to police.