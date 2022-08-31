Police: Student brought unloaded gun to Grove City elementary school

The student reportedly showed the weapon to a teacher who immediately reported it.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — The Grove City Division of Police is investigating after a student at Monterey Elementary School brought a gun to school Wednesday.

According to police, the student showed the unloaded weapon to a teacher who immediately reported the incident.

Once administration was alerted, the South-Western City School District said the classroom was secured and police were contacted to retrieve the gun.

Police said no threats were made and there is no reason to believe there are any further safety concerns related to the incident.

You can view the full district’s statement below.

This morning, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, a Monterey Elementary School staff member contacted building administration regarding an unloaded weapon brought to school by a student that was found in a self-contained classroom.

Upon being informed, building administration secured both the classroom and the unloaded weapon and immediately contacted the Grove City Police Department to investigate and retrieve the weapon. All students and staff are safe.

At no point during the school day were students or staff in the same building as a loaded firearm.

Due to the small class sizes within the self-contained room, the daily routines of the majority of student and staff experiences in the building were not impacted by the situation.

The safety of our staff and students is our highest priority. At this juncture, law enforcement has taken over the investigation as to how the student secured this item before arriving to school.

We would like to thank our Monterey Elementary Staff and law enforcement for their swift action to identify and report something out of the ordinary. With today as an example, we encourage and ask our families to support us in this shared safety responsibility by screening backpacks and anything your child might bring to school with them before departing for school each day.