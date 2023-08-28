Judge denies release of 13-year-old charged with murder in Easton mall shooting

The magistrate ordered the teen, who 10TV is not naming because of his age, to be held until his Thursday hearing for the public's safety.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy charged with murder in a fatal shooting at Easton over the weekend will be held in juvenile detention until his next hearing.

Columbus Division of Police officers were called to the mall Sunday evening for a report someone was shot in front of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. A juvenile, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Multiple juveniles were detained at the scene, but detectives determined charges against two of them. One was charged with two counts of murder and another was charged with obstructing justice.

Prosecutors say the teen charged with murder tried to hide the gun in the trash can of a nearby restaurant.

More than one gun was reportedly recovered from the scene. Police did not provide details on what led up to the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

