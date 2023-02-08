Suspects fatally shot by troopers in hourslong hostage standoff near Dayton identified

The initial pursuit began around 1 a.m. Wednesday in London, when a police officer stopped a van.

DAYTON, Ohio — The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified the suspects who were fatally shot by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers during an hourslong hostage standoff in Madison County on Wednesday.

Police said the suspects, identified as 51-year-old Elaine Helman and 54-year-old Rodney Helman, stole a semitruck and led authorities on a pursuit throughout multiple counties with a hostage.

The initial pursuit began around 1 a.m. Wednesday in London, when a police officer stopped a van. London Police Chief Glenn Nicol said Rodney and Elaine gave the officer false information, then drove away as the officer walked back to his cruiser.

The van ultimately stopped at a truck stop on U.S. Route 42. The two got out and were briefly chased on foot by police, including an officer who tried to stop the pair with a stun gun. Rodney also pointed a gun at the officers but did not fire it, authorities said.

Rodney and Elaine then got into a semi that was unlocked and did not have a trailer attached. The truck driver was in the vehicle at the time, and the truck was soon driven away from the truck stop, hitting a London police cruiser but causing no injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers from other law enforcement agencies then chased the truck cab through several counties before the pursuit ended in Vandalia on Interstate 70 west, near the Dayton International Airport Access Road.

Authorities then negotiated for about four hours with the two before deciding to approach the vehicle in a bid to free the hostage. One of the suspects then fired several shots from a handgun at troopers who returned fire, striking both suspects. No troopers were injured, authorities said.

Authorities arrested both Elaine and Rodney, who were also taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Dennis said Elaine succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Rodney was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The truck driver who was taken hostage suffered only minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.