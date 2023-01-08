Residents say northeast Columbus neighborhood is still safe despite deadly shooting

“It’s a nice, safe neighborhood. Lots of kids are always playing around. It’s like a community," said Saber Abkider, who lives nearby.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just before midnight on Monday, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to Plum Creek Drive on the city's northeast side for a shooting.

Police say when officers arrived, two people had gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and another person was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said right now they know an argument took place between the victims and the suspect, Marquise Sheppard, before the shooting.

On Tuesday, the apartment complex was quiet. Neighbors say they were shocked by the shooting.

“It’s a nice, safe neighborhood. Lots of kids are always playing around. It’s like a community. A lot of people that have live here, stayed here and became good friends through their neighbors,” said Saber Abkider, who lives nearby.

Abkider said he hasn’t heard about a shooting at this apartment complex in the past. But, he feels it was only a matter of time before something like this happened.

“At the end of the day, we live in a society where gun violence is common. You know, it’s very sad to hear that,” said Abkider.

When it comes to security, Abkider said he doesn’t feel unsafe now. He believes it was a one time incident.

“Obviously, crime will always happen, but it’s a safe area. A very strong community. Obviously, you can’t stop everything from happening. No where you are,” said Abkider.

Ziz Mohamed lives nearby. He was worried to hear the news that two people died so close to where he lives.

“It was pretty scary. Two people dying, that’s really not what you want to hear,” said Ziz Mohamed, lives nearby.

Mohamed feels more security would not be a bad thing.

“I feel like there should be [more security]. I see security here and there. There’s security that comes around nighttime,” said Mohamed.