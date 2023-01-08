Police: 2 killed in northeast Columbus shooting; 4 detained for questioning

Police said officers pulled over a vehicle believed to belong to the suspect connected to the case.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed in a shooting on the city’s northeast side late Monday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Plum Creek Drive near Stelzer Road around 11:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

One person was found dead at the scene at 12:08 a.m. Police said another person was taken to the hospital where they later died at 12:13 a.m.

Columbus police told 10TV that a short time later, officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 670 at state Route 315. Police said the vehicle is believed to have belonged to a suspect connected to the deadly shooting.

Four people were detained and taken to Columbus Police Headquarters for questioning.