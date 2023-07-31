Prosecutor: Hocking County man fired over 150 rounds at law enforcement in domestic dispute call

Hocking County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Miles and Logan Police Department K-9 Rambo are home now after being injured during the incident Sunday night in Logan.

LOGAN, Ohio — A Hocking County man fired more than 150 shots at officers during a domestic violence incident on Sunday, according to a prosecuting attorney.

“When you are firing over 150 rounds at multiple law enforcement officers, you have a complete disregard for anyone's safety. It could have easily ended in a mass murder situation. I am absolutely concerned for the safety of this community,” said Hocking County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Black.

Hocking County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Miles and Logan Police Department K-9 Rambo are home now after being injured during the shooting Sunday night in Logan.

The incident took place off state Route 93 north on Bremen Road in Logan around 7:14 p.m. Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North said dispatchers received a call from a child asking deputies to respond after a fight within the home.

When deputies responded, North said they were shot at.

“They continued to ask him to come out and surrender himself and that's when shots started to erupt,” North explained.

Deputy Miles was struck by one of the bullets, with his radio taking the brunt of the shot.

North shared a picture of just one of the cruisers that was struck by nearly 30 rounds.

Logan Police Department K-9 Rambo was inside one of the cruisers that was struck. He was hit by glass and had to be flown to Columbus for care.

“Deputy Miles was lucky, he was grazed in the hip. The other deputy was lucky because the bullet hit the frame of the windshield and ricocheted through the driver's window and barely missed him as he was leaning over to get something out of his car,” North explained.

North and Black say they are just thankful no one was more seriously injured.

“I'm just grateful that no one was hurt. It could have been much worse than what actually happened last night. I think we are all grateful that it turned out the way it did,” North said.

“It was incredibly elaborate, fast response and with the composure, professionalism and obvious high-level of training they turned a extremely dangerous situation into one where everybody walked away with no fatalities. I was extremely impressed,” Black said.

North says Hardbarger does not have a criminal record and had the guns legally. He also works for the Ohio Department of Corrections.