Hocking County woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual exploitation of minors

LOGAN, Ohio — A Hocking County woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually exploiting minors as young as 3 years old and possessing child pornography.

Carrie Daniels, 38, was charged federally in April 2022 alongside her significant other, 42-year-old Robert Gemienhardt, according to the office of U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. The two groomed minor victims, sexually abused the victims and created child pornography of the abuse.

Daniels pleaded guilty in October 2022 to sexually exploiting minors and possessing child pornography.

Gemienhardt was sentenced to 45 years in prison last February for producing child pornography of a 3-year-old and possessing thousands of images of child sexual abuse.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from the messenger app, Kik, about Gemienhardt's online child exploitation activities conducted at Daniels' residence, according to the DOJ.

The sheriff's office executed a search warrant and found Daniels produced child pornography of a 3-year-old child and distributed the images to Gemienhardt. Those images were also found on Gemienhardt's phone.

The DOJ said further evidence revealed that at times, Gemienhardt and Daniels acted together and produced child pornography through the grooming and sexual abuse of minor victims they had access to between April and June 2020.