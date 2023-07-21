13-year-old boy reported missing from Hocking County

UNION FURNACE, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from Union Furnace Friday evening.
Joseph Schrader is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a Lego logo, blue jeans, black/white shoes, tan Cleveland Browns hat and was carrying a suitcase. The sheriff’s office said he walked away from his residence on Main Street around 5 p.m.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 740-385-2131.